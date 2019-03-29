KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that put one teenager in the hospital.
The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. on Friday at the McDonald's on Main Street, just south of Linwood Boulevard.
The suspect got into an argument with the 15-year-old and his mother inside the restaurant, then chased them to the McDonald's parking lot and started shooting toward them.
The teen was shot in the leg, but is expected to be okay. The mother's vehicle was also struck.
Police are looking for one man who was dressed in a grey track suit and ran from the area. They are also looking for a two-door Honda that may also be involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.