KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Shots were fired into a house and vehicle on Sunday and a child was injured.
It happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hardesty.
There was a large disturbance and multiple shots were fired.
People said shots were fired into a vehicle and a house.
A 4-year-old sustained a minor head injury as a result. The police said the child had been inside one of the vehicles when the shots were fired.
The injury is non-life-threatening.
No suspects have been taken into custody yet.
