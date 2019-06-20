INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An 85-year-old Independence woman has been found safe after an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued.
Mary F. Coe had been missing from her residence in the 900 block of E. 24 Highway since about 2 p.m. on Thursday.
She left home driving her gold 2010 Toyota Camry.
Just after midnight Saturday, the police tweeted that she had been found safe.
