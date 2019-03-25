INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old Independence woman has been charged after police say she admitted to shooting a 38-year-old man Sunday.
Ingenue K. Persinger faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Donald L. McIntosh.
Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of South Forest on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived on the scene, they found McIntosh inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said witness statements identified Persinger as the suspect in the case and that she admitted to to investigators that she shot McIntosh multiple times.
Persinger has a bond set of $200,000 cash.
