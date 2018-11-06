70-year-old Independence man charged in child-sex case

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A 70-year-old Independence man has been charged in a child sex case involving a 9-year-old victim.
Samuel Schuler faces two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.
According to court records, the victim's mother told Independence police that Schuler was watching the victim at his apartment. The victim told a forensic interviewer at the Child Protection Center that Schuler gave her drugs and a drink, took pictures of her naked, asked her to insert an instrument into his anus and exposed his penis to her.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.
The case remains under investigation.
