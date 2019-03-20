KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a commercial truck in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday.
The Kansas City Police Department said the boy was struck just before 1:30 p.m. by a Spire truck at 11th Street and Grand Boulevard.
Investigators said the child was leaving a store with his father on the south side of 11th Street and walked on the east side of the sidewalk. The child broke away from his father’s hand and proceeded to run north on 11th Street between two parked vehicles where he was struck by a Spire truck.
Officials on the scene first said that the child had serious injuries. Police confirmed that the child died later at an area hospital.
The driver of the Spire truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
A Spire spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday:
“We are devastated by what happened today, and our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family.
We are cooperating fully with KCPD and we will continue to do so during their investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.