SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- Owners have dealt with people stealing fireworks from tents every year, but in Spring Hill, thieves took it to a whole other level.
20-year-old Skyler Schimmel is out of the hospital but still in pain.
“I’m still sore from it. I can’t breathe. I can’t blow my nose,” Skyler Schimmel, attacked at fireworks tent, said.
He was attacked while working the overnight shift at a Spring Hill fireworks tent off U.S. 169 Highway around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.
“I stared right at a gun. Right at me. One said, ‘don’t move.’ I just froze. After that they held me down,” Schimmel said.
Two men wearing hoodies stole as many fireworks as they could. They also knocked Schimmel out to steal his laptop, phone and Bluetooth.
“When they hit [me] they broke a bone under my eye. I can hardly see out of it,” Schimmel said.
“They didn’t care about who they hurt,” Valerie Peters, Schimmel’s mom, said.
This isn’t the first fireworks tent targeted by criminals in the metro this summer.
Surveillance photos were shared on Facebook after men stole large fireworks from a tent near 42nd and Noland Road in Independence, Missouri.
“I did this to help out my family,” Schimmel said.
Schimmel took the job hoping to help make ends meet. He hated the fact that his parents woke up to a phone call telling them he was hurt and needed to go to the hospital.
“They were scared that something happened,” Schimmel said.
“I just don’t understand how somebody could do it just for fireworks?” Peters said. “At first I wanted to track them down. Go after them.”
Now she’s hoping someone will call police with a tip that leads to their arrest.
“Hopefully they catch them,” Schimmel said.
The owner of Pyro Papas Fireworks is offering a $1,000 reward for the conviction of the suspects. KCTV5 News was told they are increasing security in Spring Hill and plan to add armed guards.
