OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A vehicle crash in Overland Park has left one teen with critical injuries.
Police said that a 16-year-old was traveling north on 131st and Switzer at 2:05 p.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital.
“We don’t know if that vehicle was attempting to make a lane change or if it struck a patch of ice, but it did go into a tree which is on the right hand side of the roadway,” John Lacy, Overland Park Police, said.
No other cars were involved, and the teen was alone.
People who live nearby say that stretch of road is pretty tricky.
“Coming out of my neighborhood you can’t really see too well who is coming down the hill so a lot of times there are people that go very fast and you have to speed up very quickly just to get around it’s just been dangerous for a few years so I would expect the lights coming at some point,” Ryan Carr, lives nearby, explained.
Roads are closed from 129th to 132nd.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
