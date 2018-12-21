KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in KC on Friday night.
It happened in the area of 40 Highway and Phelps Road around 7:30 p.m.
According to the police, a red Kia Optima was headed west on 40 Highway when the girl ran from the southern side of the street toward the northern side.
The driver did not see the girl until after she was struck with the left front side of the car, which knocked the girl forward and onto the pavement.
The girl has life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. They said the driver had no signs of impairment and did not seem to be speeding.
Sgt. Deb Randol said the girl is small for her age and was wearing dark clothing that night. When she crossed the street, it was against the light.
Witnesses told KCTV5 News that the girl was by herself.
Those at the Tool Shed Lounge nearby said that they know the girl. They said she has come to the bar in the past asking for help.
They said the girl has told them that she is in foster care and alleged that her foster parents mistreat her. She also asks for food.
The regulars at the bar said they have given her food in the past and that they have called the police to tell them what the girl told them.
One woman said that one of the times they called was on Dec. 11. She said the girl knew the officer who arrived to pick her up and that he took her back to the foster home. Police have not yet confirmed to KCTV5 News if that was the case or not.
Sgt. Randol did tell KCTV5 News on Friday night that the girl was running away from her foster home.
Randol said the foster home has only had her since November and that an infant sibling of hers also lives there.
Those regulars at the bar said they are deeply saddened by what happened on Friday night.
