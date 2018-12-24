LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest.
Lenexa officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the Reserve Apartments near 91st Street and Renner Boulevard in Lenexa. While the girl was being taken to the hospital, she said she had been shot at Cottonwood Park Apartments near West 63rd Terrace and Cottonwood Drive in Shawnee.
Several Shawnee officers were then called to check the area of the Cottonwood Park Apartments. It is unclear if those officers located a scene.
Shawnee police have not released any information regarding the shooting.
The girl is expected to survive.
