KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A three-year-old girl was found overnight wandering in southeast Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City police said someone came across the young child near Blue Parkway and Lawn Avenue sometime before 4:30 a.m. They called police, and officers and emergency crews responded. The girl appears to be O.K., but medical crews took her to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
Police shortly afterward were able to locate the little girl's parents. There have been no arrests. Police are investigating how the girl came to be outside, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.