KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 4-year-old girl has been killed in a wreck in the Northland.
Kansas City police were dispatched Monday afternoon to the 2000 block of Northeast Parvin Road to respond to reports of a crash.
Police say that a car was in ran off the road and proceeded to slam into a tree.
Officers confirmed that a 4-year-old girl who was in that vehicle was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital where she died.
Authorities say that a man believed to be 50 was also injured in the wreck.
KCTV5 will update this story with more details as they develop.
