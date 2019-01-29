KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – A 6-year-old Kansas City girl has died from injuries she suffered more than a month ago when she was hit by a vehicle.
Kansas City police said 6-year-old Naveyah Hayes died Friday, 34 days after she was hit by a Kia Optima on Highway 40 and Phelps Road.
Police say the girl was running across the highway when she was struck Dec. 21.
Police say the driver didn't see the girl before she was hit. The driver stopped, did not show any signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation.
The girl ran away from her foster home at least twice before she was injured.
Sgt. Deb Randol said Hayes was small for her age and was wearing dark clothing that night. When she crossed the street, it was against the light.
