OLATHE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A 16-year-old girl is charged with first-degree murder after a teenager was shot and killed in Olathe.

She has been charged as a juvenile and won't be named at this time. However, a motion to waive her to adult status was filed Tuesday. She also faces another charge for obstruction of the legal process.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Rowan Padgett from Overland Park. The Olathe School District said that he was a senior at Olathe East High School.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of S. Mullen.

On Monday, an 18-year-old who was named as a person of interest in the killing was charged with shooting at an officer.

Matthew Lee Bibee Jr. was charged Tuesday with attempted capital murder, attempted first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, battery against a law enforcement officer and battery. None of the charges appear related to the fatal shooting of Padgett.

Police say Bibee was wounded Sunday in an exchange of gunfire with officers who were responding to an armed robbery attempt in which shots were fired. Bibee was treated at a hospital before he was taken to jail. No one else was hurt.

Bibee's bond is set at $1 million.