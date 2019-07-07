PERRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An 11-year-old was killed and six others were injured after a crash early Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called about 7:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, south of Route M.
When troopers, they found one vehicle, driven by 71-year-old Aubrey Sauls of Kansas City, Kansas, injured. They say she had traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned the vehicle..
The vehicle came to rest on its top in the median.
Van Stephenson was killed in the wreck.
Two other children and two other adults were also injured in the wreck.
