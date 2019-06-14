JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A young man has been found guilty of shooting a 17-year-old at Independence Center in 2018.
Late on Thursday, a jury found Tyler J. Gates guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The jury recommended that Gates, a 19-year-old from Independence, serve 20 years in prison for the murder conviction and 7 years for the armed criminal action conviction.
According to court records, Independence police went to the 18800 block of E. 39th St. South on the evening of Jan. 2, 2018.
Officers found the victim, 17-year-old Matthew Haylock, on the pavement in a parking lot there.
A witness told police that Gates was in a vehicle with Haylock.
Gates is set to be sentenced on Aug. 14 of this year at 1:30 p.m.
