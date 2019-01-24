OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in his home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police spokesman John Lacy says officers were called to the teenager's apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Wednesday evening.
The preliminary investigation indicates to victim had two visitors and a fight broke out before he was shot.
Neighbors told police they heard a disturbance in the victim's apartment and saw two men running down the stairs.
The victim's name and any information about possible suspects have not been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
