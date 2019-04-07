KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A single vehicle accident early Sunday morning caused one person to be ejected.
Police were dispatched just after midnight to Ward Parkway and Brush Creek on a report of an injury accident.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old driver that had been ejected from the vehicle after hitting a tree.
Police said the teen died just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
