CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 21-year-old has died in a crash in Clay County.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday on eastbound Highway 92, east of Mount Olivet Road.
According to the crash log, Sean W. Fischer was driving a 2002 GMC truck when he crossed the center line and began to skid.
He then went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.
After that, the vehicle rolled over on its way back to the road, ejecting the driver in the process.
The truck came to a stop in the road.
Fischer, who is from Liberty, was pronounced dead at about 9:30 p.m. at a local hospital.
