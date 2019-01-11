CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old girl died in a crash in Clinton, Missouri on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at 4:10 p.m. on E. Highway 7 west of NW 251 Road.
According to the MSHP’s crash log, the crash happened when a 2007 Mercury lost control on the snow-covered road and went directly into the path of a 2019 Freightliner.
Both people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
One was a 53-year-old woman and the other was a 14-year-old girl. Both were from Urich, Missouri.
