SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting.
The shooting happened happened about 11 p.m. Friday while the teen was visiting a Smithville home with several other people. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
Police say the teen was handling a handgun when it fired. Others at the home administered until emergency crews arrived and attempted to revive the teen. But the teen was pronounced dead a short time later. His name wasn't immediately released.
Smithville Police Capt. Tony Roetman says that, "Unfortunately, it was an accident."
