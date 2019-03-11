KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police were working a fatal motorcycle and vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to KCK police, a motorcycle and vehicle have crashed at Glendale and Garfield Avenue just west of North 18th Street Monday around 5 PM.
Officials said that a silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer was travelling northbound on Glendale Avenue, making a left turn onto Garfield Avenue.
A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Glendale when it struck the Trail Blazer in the intersection.
The driver of the Trail Blazer was not harmed.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
