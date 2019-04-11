17-year-old dies after fall from Jeep driven by 15-year-old in Lenexa

LENEXA, KS (KCTV/AP) -- An Olathe teenager is dead after falling from a moving Jeep Wrangler driven by a 15-year-old boy.
Ean Schulmeister, 17, was injured Saturday in the 20900 block of West 101st Street in Lenexa. He died Monday.
Schulmeister was a back seat passenger of the Jeep, which also included the driver and three other passengers.
Police say Schulmeister was standing in the Jeep, which had its top and doors off. Witnesses told police he was holding onto a strap when the strap broke and Schulmeister fell. The Jeep had a total of five people, including the driver, police said.
Police say the driver had a valid restricted license that does not allow transporting non-sibling minor passengers. None of the passengers were siblings.
Police will forward a report to prosecutors, who will decide if any charges should be filed.
