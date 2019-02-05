MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV)— A person has died after driving too fast for road conditions.
A Chevy Silverado, driven by 64-year-old Dennis Gentry of Mound City, was traveling southbound on U169 north of 355th Street on Tuesday morning at 11.
Gentry was driving too fast for road conditions when the vehicle crossed the bridge. Gentry lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway on the left side and struck the bridge.
He reentered the roadway and slid sideways from the left side of the road to the right shoulder into grass.
Gentry’s vehicle overturned and landed against a tree.
