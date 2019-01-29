PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – A crash involving a car and a semi has a 19-year-old female dead.
Tuesday afternoon, Police confirmed that Cora Graham of Harrisonville has died in result of a crash involving a car and a semi. The crash happened on Interstate 49 south of J highway in Peculiar, Missouri.
The semi had stopped for a previous crash that had caused traffic congestion when Graham slammed into the back of the semi. Graham was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash when medical examiners arrived.
