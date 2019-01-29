A crash involving a car versus a semi has a 19-year-old female dead.

PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – A crash involving a car and a semi has a 19-year-old female dead.

Tuesday afternoon, Police confirmed that Cora Graham of Harrisonville has died in result of a crash involving a car and a semi. The crash happened on Interstate 49 south of J highway in Peculiar, Missouri.

The semi had stopped for a previous crash that had caused traffic congestion when Graham slammed into the back of the semi. Graham was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash when medical examiners arrived. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.