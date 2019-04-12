OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old girl was critically injured Friday afternoon after she was stuck by a vehicle.
It happened about 3:15 p.m.
According to the authorities, the car first left the road at 127th and Switzer.
The child was struck at 123rd and Switzer.
During the incident, the driver also hit a traffic signal. The car then stopped at 121st after hitting a fence.
The girl was walking north on the sidewalk when the car hit her and reportedly dragged her several feet.
She is currently in critical condition.
The person driving the vehicle is conscious and police are talking to that person at the hospital, trying to find out why the girl was hit. It's too soon to know if he was impaired or had a medical condition or something else.
Police said the man went off the road at least three times. They are investigating at least three different scenes.
Witnesses said the man was driving erratically and went off the road as many middle-schoolers were walking home from school down the sidewalk.
"My little brother and all his friends were right here," said Benjamin Bock. "The car almost hit them as they were walking home. I looked over here and all the fence was torn up."
Many children and parents said they are heartbroken that the 14-year-old was hurt and are praying for her and her family.
A mother and daughter who were driving down Switzer stopped to try and comfort children who sadly saw the girl get hit.
They said that, before he hit the girl, he was driving down the sidewalk near the school and they immediately called 911 to report his dangerous driving as he sped past them.
After the mom and daughter gathered some of the girl’s scattered belongings, they went home and lit candles for her. They are praying she is able to recover.
“Her trumpet case was destroyed,” Veronica Spillman said. “Her trumpet case was bent. We collected her papers and some kids helped us stack it in a pile.”
“This person was driving deliberately, intentionally fast down the sidewalk for quite a distance before he hit the girl,” Susan Spillman said. “Before he hit her, he hit other things. An electrical box that’s in the ground. He hit a stoplight, but he stayed on the sidewalk somehow straight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.