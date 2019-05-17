KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police have confirmed that a 3-year-old has died after shooting himself on Friday afternoon.
According to the police, the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Calico Drive.
Police were called to the area when someone reported a shooting. On the way there, dispatch updated them and said that a 3-year-old had been accidentally shot and that his mother had taken him to the hospital.
Additional officers were then sent to the hospital where they talked to the child’s mother.
The 3-year-old died at the hospital from a single gunshot wound.
Officers at the scene on Calico Drive talked to an adult male with a 2-month-old child.
The early investigation revealed that the man and woman were both at the residence with the 3-year-old and 2-month-old when, somehow, the 3-year-old got a hold of an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot himself.
The police are continuing to investigate.
