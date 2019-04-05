JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 25-year-old is facing murder and assault charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on April 1.
Bryant Robinson has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the area of 63rd and Manchester on a reported shooting.
Two victims were located inside a vehicle.
Michael Garrett, 40, died due to a gunshot wound. A female driver was injured and was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses said a silver Dodge Ram was behind the victims' vehicle on 63rd Street when a rifle was spotted sticking out of the Dodge. Someone then fired numerous times.
Surveillance video showed the victims' vehicle being followed by the Dodge, which was distinctive because of a wheelchair in the truck bed.
License plates on the truck were linked to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which informed police that the truck had been rented by Robinson.
Records show Robinson was the victim of a shooting that left him paralyzed from the chest down and in need of a wheelchair.
The victim, Garrett, was a suspect in that shooting but was not pursued because Robinson declined to cooperate.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.
