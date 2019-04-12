JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 17-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with making a terrorist threat at a Kansas City church.
Quinton Graham has been charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, which is a felony. He has also been charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing, which are misdemeanors.
According to the probable cause statement, the charges stem from an incident that happened on March 5 of this year.
At about 9 p.m., officers had went to the Apostolic Revival Church in the 11400 block of Grandview Road on a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they talked to two individuals – one of whom was an usher -- who said that Graham had been disruptive during church services and assaulted the usher. Officers were also told that Graham had made threats to shoot up the church.
On March 7, Graham and his mother filed a police report. They said the man police talked to had pointed a gun at Graham for saying “we are sheeps not goats” and that ushers physically removed him from the church.
That man made a voluntary statement and said Graham had become disruptive at the end of a youth service and began mocking other churchgoers. A witness told police Graham was throwing up what appeared to be gang signs. When the man approached Graham, that’s when he said the sentence about “sheeps.” The man told him that was not a word and asked him to be quiet, but Graham continued to repeat it loudly and refused to leave. That is when the ushers escorted him out despite his resistance.
The man then learned that Graham had struck one of the ushers. He saw the ushers restraining Graham, but he was still “jumping forward and foaming at the mouth.” Then, Graham said, “I’m a G! I’ll shoot this church up, everyone in this church is going to die.” The man then had one of the ushers get his gun from the office for safety.
The altercation migrated toward Graham’s mother’s car. The man and Graham were on opposite sides of the vehicle, but due to the previous threats and the fact that he could not see Graham’s hands, the man took out his gun and pointed it at him.
Graham continued to make threats and curse, but the man put his gun back when he realized Graham was “afraid and unarmed.” When they heard police sirens, Graham and his mother left.
The user involved in the case said that they sustained a concussion during the incident and suffers from persistent back pain.
When police talked to Graham on April 11, he said that churchgoers were speaking in tongues during March 5’s service and, because he cannot, he said “we are sheeps not goats.” That’s when the man approached him and said it was not a word and ordered the ushers to remove him. Graham said they twisted his arm and pushed him down the stairs. Graham said he did hit an usher two or three times. He said he didn’t recall what he said because he was mad.
According to Graham, he and his mother were trying to leave when the man pointed a gun at him and said, “I’ll kill you.”
Graham said that he was never given the chance to leave on his own. He denied making any threatening statements before the man presented his gun. He admitted to making threats after that happened, but said it was nothing “that bad.”
