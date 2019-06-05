KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 17-year-old Kansas City man faces felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting that happened in the 3900 block of Wabash Avenue in January 2019.
Joshua B. Gaston faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records that were filed Wednesday, police found 17-year-old Arkests Grant deceased at the scene from gunshots. A family member said Grant was selling marijuana when he was shot.
He was supposed to meet a female in front of his residence, but witnesses told police a male teenager approached Grant on foot. Then they heard gunshots and saw the man run away.
Police searched Grant’s phone and found electronic messages between Gaston and Grant.
The police crime laboratory revealed that genetic material taken from a spent shell casing at the crime scene matched to Gaston.
He told police when he was taken into custody, that he shot Grant, but an unknown man was nearby approaching with a gun.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash for Gaston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.