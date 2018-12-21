JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 19-year-old in Johnson County has been charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Cody Hamer was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is in the Johnson County Jail.
He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 14- or 15-year-old child on Thursday.
He was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
