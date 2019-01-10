KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, a 22-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of Troost Market last Friday.
Gregory E. Jefferson III has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, police went to the area of 80th and Troost after someone called and said there had been a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital and subsequently died. His death was ruled a homicide and he has been identified as Airrin T. Scott.
Witnesses told police that the victim was walking on Troost when Jefferson was seen shooting him. He then ran into an apartment complex.
Surveillance video of Jefferson at a store shortly before the shooting provided a still image of him and police released it to the media.
Later, the authorities took Jefferson into custody.
Jefferson told police, after being made aware of his Miranda Rights, that he was at 80th and Troost Avenue the night of the fatal shooting and he acknowledged that he was the person in the still photograph from surveillance video that the police had released to the media.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
Previous coverage with surveillance pictures: KCPD locates subject of interest following fatal shooting in parking lot of Troost Market
