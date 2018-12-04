KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in double shooting at Sun Fresh on Prospect Avenue.
Santavion Metcalf faces two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000 cash.
Metcalf has been certified to stand trial as an adult.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded on a reported shooting to the 3100 block of Prospect Avenue on Sept. 3. The officers found two victims who had been shot.
A witness identified Metcalf. A victim told police she was walking in front of the Sun Fresh store when she heard gunshots. She ran back into the store and realized she had been shot in the right thigh.
Another victim was in the store when he saw a man draw a gun and shoot at him. He fell to the ground after being shot. Other witnesses help police identify Metcalf.
A video from the store clearly showed Metcalf approach one of the victims with a handgun drawn. He pointed it and began shooting.
