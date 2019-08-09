JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 13-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old in Olathe on Thursday.
On Friday, the Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney said that the 13-year-old had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Zavier Mendoza.
Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Thursday to the 12500 block of South Constance Street to investigate a disturbance and found the boy dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
The case is being handled in juvenile court at this time.
The 13-year-old's name has not been released to the public.
It was initially reported that a 14-year-old had been arrested in connection with the case. It would appear the individual charged is a little younger than the authorities initially thought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.