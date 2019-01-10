RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult following a shooting in Raytown that happened on Oct. 24 of last year.
Derriqe Gray has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
On that day in October, court document say, the police went to the Amber Glen Apartments in the 9800 block of E. 61st Street after someone called and said there had been a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was sitting in the hall on the second floor.
According to police, when the victim was asked who shot him he said that Gray had.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and a doctor there said that he had sustained injuries to his colon and spine as a result of the shooting.
On Oct. 25 at 8:15 p.m., the police interviewed a witness with parental permission.
That person said that they and two other people went to a corner store before the shooting and then went to Amber Glen Apartments. There, they came across Gray and another person.
At one point, they decided to go into the hallway because someone’s mother did not like them hanging out in the apartment and she was on her way home.
The witness said that they were hanging out near the back stairwell when Gray and another person got into an argument because that person was wanting to go to a probation class but Gray wanted to approach an opposing gang that was in the area.
An altercation over a gun that Grey wanted happened and, when the other person wouldn’t give him theirs, Gray pistol-whipped the person in the head and face more than once. He then grabbed the backpack where the other gun was and there was a struggle over the bag.
Gray then fired three shots, hitting the victim.
After interviewing another witness who told a similar story, the police found Gray and took him into custody without incident on Oct. 26.
Gray denied being in Raytown at the time of the shooting and said he was playing basketball with a friend during the time.
However, that friend told the police on Oct. 27 that while they had been playing basketball recently, it was not on the day of the shooting and that he was in school all day that day. Therefore, Gray’s story was not corroborated.
