KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been charged murder in connection with Friday night's shooting in the Crossroads that killed one 25-year-old woman.
At about 10:04 p.m., off-duty officers were notified there was a fight in progress in the area of 18th and Walnut.
When they arrived, they saw several people congregated in the parking lot between Main and Walnut on the north side of the street.
They heard several gunshots and then saw several people running from the scene.
After the gunfire cleared, they found Erin E. Langhofer from Overland Park suffering from a gunshot wound. Langhofer was taken to the hospital, where she died at 10:50 p.m.
Just after the shooting, officers ran and followed three males who were running from the scene. One of them, who was ordered to stop running, dropped a gun before lying on the ground. He identified himself as Deon'te S. Copkney.
On Saturday at 3 p.m., Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said he had been charged in connection with the shooting.
Copkney, an 18-year-old from Kansas City, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
The authorities said the 9mm gun that he dropped was confirmed to have fired the 9mm shell casings that were found near the scene of the shooting.
Copkney told police he was the only one who fired shots after he and others had been in a physical altercation near the food trucks. According to the probable cause statement, he told police that he was running and he turned backward and "emptied his clip."
Two unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot were hit hit by gunfire, also.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.
This shooting happened during the monthly "First Fridays" event, which generally brings thousands of people to the Crossroads District.
Langhofer was an innocent bystander who was at a food truck when she was struck in the head by the stray bullet.
During Saturday's press conference, a statement from the family said she had "a blossoming career as a social worker." She worked with survivors of domestic violence and was an employee at the Rose Brooks Center.
Her family said she was enjoying a night out with her boyfriend and other friends when she was shot.
“While she is gone from us, her light will continue to shine brightly through all the people she has touched through her short life," their statement added.
During the press conference, the police chief said this is the 83rd killing in KC so far this year.
"We are devastated and in shock by the news about one of our employees," said Susan Miller, the CEO of the Rose Brooks Center. "Erin was a therapist committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence. She will be terribly missed and we are holding her family, friends, and colleagues in our hearts."
Langhofer's father is a pastor at Church of the Resurrection.
