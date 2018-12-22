SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- On Saturday morning, a Shawnee police officer was attacked by a suspect believed to have been involved in a overnight stabbing in Shawnee.
The stabbing was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of Nieman Road after someone called the police and said that a man had been stabbed in the face. The caller then gave a description of who had fled the scene.
A police officer located a potential suspect after arriving in the area.
The individual immediately attacked the officer, leading to a struggle. The officer broke free and deployed a Taser on the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
The suspect, 21-year-old Cameron Dyshaun Leslie, is in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.
He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.
He is being held on a $1 million bond.
The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but has been released.
The stabbing is under investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
