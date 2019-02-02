Raytown, MO (KCTV)— A 1-2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital.
Crews responded to El Dorado Apartment Complex at 67th and Hunter Avenue in Raytown for a child that was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening at 8:13.
Authorities say that the child got out of his vehicle and ran behind another vehicle that was backing up in the parking lot of the complex and was struck. The driver of that vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.
Officers say the child was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story, stay with KCTV5 news on-air and online for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.