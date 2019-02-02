Raytown, MO (KCTV)— A 2-year-old boy struck by a car Saturday in Raytown has been upgraded to "good" condition.
Dezekiel had been taken to Children's Mercy hospital after medical crews responded around 8:13 p.m. to El Dorado Apartment complex at 67th and Hunter Avenue in Raytown.
Raytown police said the boy had gotten out of a family member's vehicle and ran behind another vehicle that was backing up in a parking lot. That car struck Dezekiel, who was conscious, but transported in serious condition.
The boy's condition was upgraded Monday morning to "good".
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
