Kansas City, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy and his Mom were shot.
At about 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, KCK police responded to the 600 block of S. 11th St. on a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the pregnant mother and the 2-year-old had been shot.
Both were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but were then upgraded to stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and if you have any questions, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
