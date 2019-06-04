BENDENA, KS (KCTV) – One man is dead after his vehicle struck a culvert and rolled Monday evening.
54-year-old Jay C. Jewell of Atchison was traveling southbound on 548 Friendship Road.
His 1997 Ford F150 left the roadway to the west, over corrected and left the roadway to the east.
The F150 struck a culvert and rolled.
Jewell was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
