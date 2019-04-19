LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A teenager has been arrested after a 14-year-old was shot in the leg.
The shooting happened last Friday evening outside of the Landmark Skate Center located at 701 SE Oldham Ct. Following an investigation, it was determined a fight broke out in the parking lot prior to the shooting.
A 16-year-old boy from Kansas City was taken into custody Friday and is awaiting charges. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the police department is not allowed to release his name. The teen remains in the custody of juvenile authorities.
The victim is expected to survive.
