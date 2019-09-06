RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old male and adult male were shot.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Raytown police were called to the 11700 block of E. 77th Terr. after receiving a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, they found the two victims with gunshot wounds.
According to police, the victims were shot outside the residence by unknown suspects who were in a vehicle at the residence.
The unknown vehicle fled the scene.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
