12-year-old accused of throwing knife at 9-year-old Wichita boy

WICHITA, KS (AP) -- Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested after throwing a knife at a 9-year-old boy when they got into an argument while playing video games at a Wichita home.
The Wichita Eagle reports that 9-year-old and his 13-year-old brother were in the home of the 12-year-old when the argument erupted Saturday night. Police say the younger boy was taken to a hospital with a minor cut to his back. Neither of the older boys was hurt.
Police say the 12-year-old was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
