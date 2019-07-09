INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The party at the 2019 SantaCaliGon Days Festival has named its first big act.
Wynonna & the Big Noise will take the main stage on Aug. 30. The show will be free and starts at 9:30 p.m.
Wynonna is known for her hit songs like "No One Else on Earth," "Tell Me Why" and "Girls with Guitars."
Wynonna will be joined at the festival by other country artists like Whitey Morgan the 78’s, Hudson Drive and Kansas native Big Time Grain Co.
The festival will also feature games, activities, rides and even an old-time photo booth.
More details on the festival can be found on their website.
