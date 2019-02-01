KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County will seek the death penalty for Antoine Fielder, the man accused of killing two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies.
Fielder, 30, was charged with capital murder in the deaths of deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.
The shooting happened on June 15 near the corner of 8th Street and Ann Avenue, in the parking lot of the gated transport office.
The deputies were transporting two inmates to court for a hearing when they were "overcome," authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.