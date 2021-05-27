KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County's Board of Commissioners will allow its health order to expire at midnight on Thursday.
Wyandotte County was the last county in the State of Kansas to have a mask mandate.
The order will expire at midnight.
A vote to extend the order 30 more days was held. Two commissioners voted in favor of the order, while seven voted against extending it.
The decision was made following information provided to them by health officials.
About 27 percent of Wyandotte County residents have been fully vaccinated, while just over 30 percent of residents have received one shot.
It's still strongly encouraged to wear mask indoors, commissioners and health officials say.
