Face mask, taking off mask generic
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County's Board of Commissioners will allow its health order to expire at midnight on Thursday.

Wyandotte County was the last county in the State of Kansas to have a mask mandate.

The order will expire at midnight.

A vote to extend the order 30 more days was held. Two commissioners voted in favor of the order, while seven voted against extending it.

The decision was made following information provided to them by health officials.

About 27 percent of Wyandotte County residents have been fully vaccinated, while just over 30 percent of residents have received one shot.

It's still strongly encouraged to wear mask indoors, commissioners and health officials say.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.