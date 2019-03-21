WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- New numbers show one nearby county is named one of the worst counties when it comes to health.
Wyandotte County is not doing too well health wise. This is year marks the tenth year in a row a study shows Wyandotte struggles with health and fighting off obesity.
One community expert says feeling safe is a big reason why. Dark places, such as intersections, do not help.
“Violence prevention is a focus of that effort,” Wesley McKain, Community Health Division Supervisor said. “That is something that people in the community said was important.”
Specifically, through crime prevention and through an environmental design which is looking at how things are built and how we can modify them to make those areas safer and feel safer
McKain says people are less likely to commit a crime against property or a person if there is lighting or if you can simply see what is going on.
He said perception of safety is an issue residents are facing at the moment.
The county is at about 39 percent when it comes to obese adults.
Compared to the state of Kansas, it is about six percent higher.
Kansas numbers are at about 33 percent.
McKain says other ways the county is looking to improve its numbers is by expanding its trails around the area.
Wyandotte County is also looking to end food deserts.
On Minnesota and 5th, soon there will be a new grocery story. This would be the first new grocery store in downtown Kansas City, Kansas in a very long time.
Along with food concerns the community is looking to improve work environments as well. The goal is to have new employers offer more options to its employees along with health plans.
The county is also looking to improve its mass transit system to get people to walk more.
