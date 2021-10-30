KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon while responding to a double-shooting in Kansas City, KS.
The double-shooting was reported in the area 112th and Delaware Parkway in KCK, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said the deputy's vehicle was struck in the intersection of 90th and Parallel Parkway.
The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was transported to the hospital. The deputy's vehicles had its sirens on.
Two shooting victims were found just after 12 p.m. Saturday inside a vehicle in the area of 112th and Delaware. Both were transported to the hospital, one with critical injuries.
No suspect in the shooting has been arrested yet, according to the Kansas City, KS., Police Department.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
