KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- One person has died of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Wyandotte County.
The county reports 22 cases of the Delta variant.
"The Delta variant spreads more easily, making it a bigger threat to our community, especially since the majority of people in Wyandotte County have not received a COVID-19 vaccine," the Wyandotte County Health Department said in a statement.
Johnson County has reported 30 Delta variant cases.
The county with the most in Kansas is Sedgwick with 91 cases.
